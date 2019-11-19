Sierra Nevada Winter Storm Warnings & Advisories

Snowmobiling by Hwy 108 in Summit Ranger District View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from 4 PM Tuesday through 7 PM Wednesday.

Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Central Sierra Nevada (including Yosemite National Park) from 10 PM Tuesday through 4 PM Thursday.

The storm system will bring snow showers to the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada starting late Tuesday afternoon. This will create difficult travel conditions for travelers over the higher passes.

Snow will be showery in nature with breaks in the activity. Heavy snow is expected at times.

Total snow accumulations will range from two inches to one foot above the 6,000 foot elevation.

Tree branches could fall due to gusty winds.

Motorists traveling into the higher elevations of the Sierra during the middle of the week should be prepared for adverse weather and winter driving conditions. Expect snow covered roads, slippery road conditions, reduced visibility, possible road closures and travel delays.

Hikers and campers in the high Sierra should be prepared for accumulating snow and much colder temperatures Wednesday through Thursday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Use caution while driving.