Peppermint Creek Power Outage View Photo

Jamestown, CA — There is a power outage today impacting an estimated 135 customers in the Peppermint Creek area outside of Jamestown.

PG&E reports that some earlier planned maintenance work is underway and the hope is to have power restored by four o’clock this afternoon. The outage started at about 8:45am. It is notably impacting the Peppermint Creek Mobile Home Park.