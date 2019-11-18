Winter Weather Watch Issued For The Central Sierra Nevada

Yosemite Conservancy El Capitan Webcam image April 1 2019 View Photos

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Central Sierra Nevada, which includes Yosemite National Park, from late Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon.

Heavy snow is possible.

The total snow accumulations may range from a few inches to as much as nine inches above the 6,000 foot elevation.

Some of the potential impacts could result in snow covered roads, wintry travel, possible road

closures and travel delays.

Hikers and campers in the high Sierra should be prepared for accumulating snow and much colder

temperatures Wednesday through Thursday. Folks planning to travel into the mountains during the middle of the week should be prepared for adverse weather and winter driving conditions over the higher

elevations.

Please monitor the latest National Weather Service forecasts for updates on this changing weather pattern.

As of now, all of the local mountain passes are open with no restrictions. For the latest road conditions, it’s mymotherlode.com keyword: traffic.