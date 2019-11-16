Three Calaveras Supes Face Competitive Election Bids

San Andreas, CA – It appears that all the Calaveras supervisors up for reelection will be facing competition come the March primary.

Calaveras County Clerk-Recorder and Elections Official Rebecca Turner provided an update to Clarke Broadcasting on Friday as to who has pulled papers to date and who has qualified for the ballot to far.

While District 1 Supervisor Gary Tofanelli has submitted the minimum 20 signatures, Turner says she is still waiting for his official declaration paperwork and balance of signatures or filing fee of $593.84, his opponent Sharon Romano has run all the hoops and qualified for the ballot as of Wednesday.

District 1 includes the communities of Circle XX, San Andreas, Valley Springs, Campo Seco, La Contenta, Camanche, Burson, and Wallace.

District 2 Supervisor/Board Chair Jack Garamendi and District 4 Supervisor Dennis Mills, who both plan runs to retain their seats are similarly in the process. They respectively are facing challengers Laree “Ree” Garza and current City of Angels Camp Mayor Amanda Folendorf, who have declared but are still getting their paperwork together.

District 2 communities include Mokelumne Hill, Paloma, West Point, Wilseyville, Glencoe/Rail Road Flat, Sheep Ranch, Mountain Ranch, and Calaveritas. District 4 covers Angels Camp, Altaville, Salt Spring Valley, and Copperopolis.

Superior Court Judge David M. Sanders, who was appointed in June 2018 to the position by former Governor Jerry Brown to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of Judge Grant V. Barrett, is seeking to retain his office as is Judge Timothy S. Healy. Both paid the required $2,138.33 filing fee and qualified for the ballot earlier this week.

Potential candidates have until Dec. 6 to pull papers and qualify for the March 3rd Presidential Primary election.

Under the provisions of the Voter’s Choice Act, which is under adoption stages in Calaveras County, registered voters can cast their ballot through the mail, ballot drop location, or in-person vote center.

With regard to the latter option, voters will have 11 days, including Election Day, to cast their ballot at any of the available locations. Two vote centers that will initially open will be joined by two more that will become available for the final four days, including Election Day. Hours for the vote centers will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. with extended hours on Election Day from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. March 3. Staff on hand will be available to provide access to Spanish language translators, help those with disabilities, and update your registration if needed.