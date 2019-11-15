Second Round Of High School Football Playoffs Tonight

Sonora, CA – Sonora High School starts its run for the playoffs tonight while Calaveras had to forfeit its game.

In the Division VI bracket of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, Sonora High is the fifth seed and will hit the gridiron after a week of rest. The team will head to Garden Valley to face the fourth-seeded Golden Sierra High School Grizzlies, who also had a bye week in the first round. The game will be aired live on Start 92.7 and streamed on myMotherLode.com.

If the Wildcats are victorious, they will take on the winner of the game between the number one seed Escalon and the ninth seed Hughson in the Semi-Final Round next Friday, November 22nd.

Even with a win last week, sixth seed Calaveras will not take the field. The team had to forfeit tonight’s game against the third seed Ripon Christians due to an ineligible player taking the field last week in the first round of the playoffs, as reported here.