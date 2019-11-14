Tough Blow To Calaveras High Football

Calaveras High School View Photos

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras High Football team is forced to forfeit tomorrow’s playoff football game that was going to be played at Ripon High School.

Calaveras Unified School District Superintendent Mark Campbell tells Clarke Broadcasting, “It is my understanding that we have a student who was ineligible who played at the tail end of the playoff game last Friday. And as such, we are having to forfeit both the game last Friday, and the playoff game this Friday.”

Campbell says the student enrolled last spring after previously attending another area school, and the required transfer paperwork failed to document that he was an athlete at the other school. The student participated with the Calaveras High JV football team this year and was promoted to varsity for the playoffs, and he got into the game late on Friday after Calaveras High had already built up a big lead, eventually defeating Western Sierra Collegiate Academy of Rocklin, 56-13.

Indicating that it was merely a clerical error, Campbell notes, “It slipped, it got through the system, and unfortunately all of the players and coaches involved have to suffer this. It is tremendously disappointing.”

Campbell adds, “The team had a tremendous season, and my heart goes out to them, especially the seniors. But we have to do what is right, and I know that the school officials, once they discovered it, handled everything the way they should, above board, and I commend them for that. All we can do is learn from this, tighten up our protocols, and move forward.”

Calaveras High finished the regular season with a 7-3 record.