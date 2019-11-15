Mostly cloudy
Pitch Those Unwanted Mattresses And Tires

By Tracey Petersen
Mattresses and tire recycling

Mattresses and tire recycling

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County is offering an easy and free way to get rid of unwanted tires and mattresses on Friday.

To keep those items from ending up in landfills or pitched on the side of the road or vacant property in the county, the Greater Valley Conservation Corps will gladly take the items and make sure they get recycled. They are located on 14993 Camage Avenue in Sonora near Nugget Boulevard, off Tuolumne Road.

Tires and mattresses can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. The only restrictions for turning in the items: no more than eight mattresses and nine tires per person with no rims.

For questions and more information call (209) 588-8992.

