Governor Newsom: California’s Economy Is Booming

Governor Gavin Newsom delivered keynote remarks at the 2019 California Economic Summit in Fresno, addressing hundreds of private, public, and civic leaders from across California’s diverse regions. Attendees gathered to highlight regional approaches to growing the economy, improving environmental quality, and advancing equity.

The Governor discussed initiatives to strengthen economic growth and inclusion across California communities, and his Administration’s commitment to inland regions through the work of his Regions Rise Together initiative.

“By many measures, California’s economy is booming. We are the fifth largest economy in the world. We are leaders in everything from manufacturing to technology to trade. We see more businesses start here than anywhere else in America – including many that go on to become industry leaders thanks to our innovative spirit, world-class colleges and universities, state-of-the-art labs, and a truly diverse workforce,” said Newsom. “But this growth is not shared across the entire state – it’s heavily concentrated along our coast. Growth must mean inclusion and inclusion means ensuring that the Central Valley and Inland Empire get the resources and attention from state leaders necessary to strengthen economic opportunity. That’s why I’m here today.”

The Governor also announced the launch of the Integrated K-16 Collaborative, a project based in Fresno that will take an innovative approach to improve student experience and create opportunities for success. The project will increase educational attainment and economic mobility by building an efficient path for students in the region, from 9th grade through college, to graduation, and into jobs in high-wage, high-growth sectors.

The Governor also announced that his California Volunteers office is leveraging federal and local dollars to provide over $13.1 million to 12 AmeriCorps State programs in the Central Valley, building on California’s unprecedented investments in service opportunities through the 2019 Budget Act. This investment provides funding for nearly 600 Californians to complete a year of service in over 200 sites across the region.

Recognizing the important role that philanthropy plays in inland communities, the Governor also highlighted commitments made by philanthropic partners to double down on their investments in the region and strengthen nonprofit capacity throughout the Central Valley and the Inland Empire. In total, philanthropic organizations have committed approximately $23 million in new funding this year to Inland California nonprofits.

To help close the digital divide that exists in communities across California, the Governor announced that he will convene stakeholders, the private sector, education institutions, and government agencies with a goal of developing an inclusive “Broadband for All” plan for the state.

Governor Newsom also announced that he will open Central Valley and Inland Empire field offices to bring the Governor’s Office closer to the communities it serves.

