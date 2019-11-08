Fatal House Fire In Jamestown

Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA — There was a house fire in the 18000 block of 8th Avenue in Jamestown, and one person is confirmed dead as a result.

Limited information is available, but the fire ignited at around 9pm on Thursday and the home was fully engulfed in flames when the first responders arrived on scene.

Officials remained on scene until around 3am extinguishing and investigating the incident. The cause of the fire is unknown.

We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available. The name of the deceased person has not been released.

This was the second home fire in Jamestown in the past two days. Click here to view a story from yesterday.