Fire Destroys Jamestown Mobile Home

Jamestown, CA — Firefighters responded to a report of a mobile home/trailer fire in the 18200 block of Jamestown last night.

It ignited at around 7:30pm and was fully engulfed in flames when the firefighters arrived on scene. It also burned about a quarter-acre of nearby vegetation. It was fully contained at around 8:11pm. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross and other volunteers responded to provide assistance to a displaced man and his dog.