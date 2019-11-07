Mostly cloudy
45.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fire Destroys Jamestown Mobile Home

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo

Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Firefighters responded to a report of a mobile home/trailer fire in the 18200 block of Jamestown last night.

It ignited at around 7:30pm and was fully engulfed in flames when the firefighters arrived on scene. It also burned about a quarter-acre of nearby vegetation. It was fully contained at around 8:11pm. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross and other volunteers responded to provide assistance to a displaced man and his dog.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     