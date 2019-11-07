Bank Of Stockton Proposed On Vacant Sonora Lot

Planned Sonora Bank Of Stockton View Photos

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Planning Commission will review a proposal to build a 3,500 square foot bank on a parcel that is currently sitting vacant in downtown Sonora.

A new Bank of Stockton is proposed at 549 South Washington Street. The roughly ½ acre property is situated at the corner of South Washington Street, Lytton Street and Stewart Street. The property previously had some old and dilapidated homes that were burned during a fire training exercise in 2016.

In addition to a bank with a drive-thru, the proposal calls for creating 18 parking spaces.

The planning commission will review the site plan and decide whether to issue a design review permit at a meeting this coming Tuesday at 5pm at Sonora City Hall.

The only other item on the planning commission agenda is a proposal to install seven solar shade structures at Adventist Health Sonora buildings located at 900 Mono Way and 1000 Greenley Road.