Raid Led To A Brother’s Arrest But Not the One Targeted

Sonora, CA – One sibling’s probation search led to the arrest of his brother for drugs and illegal weapons.

While the intended suspect, 26-year-old Timothy Reel who was on probation, was not found at a Sonora home during Wednesday’s raid carried out by Amador Narcotics Enforcement Team and assisted by members of Tuolumne County probation, his brother, 29-year-old Thomas Reel, was.

Inside the house, suspected drugs and several firearms were spied in plain sight prompting deputies to get a second search warrant. It uncovered a shotgun, three handguns, a long rifle, various ammunition, brass knuckles, fireworks and just under ten grams of methamphetamine.

Thomas Reel was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance with a loaded firearm, having brass knuckles and obtaining fireworks without a permit. His bail was set at $25,000.

Of note, in December of 2015, Timothy Reel was arrested for armed robbery and evading a peace officer after knocking off a local convenient store and restaurant, as reported here.