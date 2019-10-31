End of October Events

Aubrey Self and Sabrina Biehl Murphys Día de Muertos 2013 View Photos

The weather will be colder as October ends and November begins. Sunday night at 2 am clocks fall back an hour.

Tonight, Halloween, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office will host trick-or-treating at their haunted house at 28 N Lower Sunset from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sierra Waldorf School will host its annual family-friendly Halloween Festival starting at 6 p.m. on Halloween. The event features fairy tales brought to life, puppet shows, Roman games, a fire show and it wraps up with a bonfire and singing until about 8:30 p.m. as detailed here.

Also on Halloween, the town of Tuolumne will host a Trick or Treat Parade as detailed here at 4:30 PM in West Side Memorial Park.

Start the morning out with an Applebee’s Flapjack Fundraiser to support the Shoebox project which delivers gift-filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. Details are here.

Saturday is Murphys Dia de Los Muertos from 11 AM to 6 PM in and around Murphys Community Park. Celebrate the Day of the Dead in the Land of the Skulls (Calaveras) with a self-guided tour of Ofrendas, traditional music and dancers, food, craft vendors and the Catrina Contest.

Get some exercise in early Saturday morning with the Salmon Duathlon & 5K Run at Knights Ferry.

Saturday you can also get informed with the Mother Lode League of Women Voters Debbie Bautista & Robbie Bergstrom (Auditor/Controller & Registrar of Voters Office as detailed here.

This Saturday is also an Open Garden and Family Day in the Garden as detailed here.

Saturday there will be a Christmas Faire and Bake Sale put on by St. Matthew Lutheran Church. All proceeds from the sales of crafts and the luncheon will go to charities local and national.

The annual “Franks ‘n Steins” Octoberfest dinner will be held at the Union Congregational church in Angels Camp.

Get tickets for “When Shadows Whisper” the Tuolumne County Historical Society (TCHS) will present stories of gruesome tales of how some locals met their fate. Details are here.

For more indoor activities like seeing a movie, Regal Sonora Stadium 10 movie times are in our entertainment section here. At Sierra Repertory’s Fallon House in Columbia Grease is being performed. Tuolumne City Live! will be presenting “Sylvia” as listed in the event calendar.

Saturday night don’t miss the 5th annual Wild Turkey Dance at the Coulterville IOOF Hall or the 159th Annual Fire-Fighter’s Ball at the Sonora Opera Hall (50’s theme sock hop no tickets at the door.) Also, as detailed here, the annual Summerville fundraiser “Feed the Bears” begins at 4 pm at The Hotel at the Black Oak Casino Resort. Proceeds from “Feed The Bears” are used to fund Bear Grants for staff and teachers looking to initiate innovative programs in the classroom. The Foundation also assists with upgrading facilities and equipment around campus.

For all Saturday events go here.