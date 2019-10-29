Pressure Mounting From State Lawmakers Regarding Power Shutoffs

Mother Lode’s new Senator for District 8, Andreas Borgeas View Photo

Sonora, CA – With the lights set to go out again this afternoon for another PG&E power shutoff even while some in the Mother Lode are still in the dark from the last one, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are voicing similar frustrations.

Governor Gavin Newsom has already been very vocal regarding what he calls “greed and mismanagement” by the state’s largest utility, as reported here. He issued this further comment on a major investigation by the California Public Utilities Commission of utility-led Public Safety Power Shutoffs stating he wants to see the commission launch a total reform of power shutoff rules and regulations.

Newsom states, “This cannot be the new normal. We cannot absorb this year after year.”

Mother Lode State Senator Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno) also criticizes that PG&E is beyond culpable for decades of neglect, stating, “PG&E is ‘too big to fail,’ but has shown us that they are no longer fit to be stewards of energy and safety for the countless citizens of their immense territory.”

This latest round of fire-prevention blackouts could leave millions of people without electricity in the state. some for five days or longer. As reported here, the Mother Lode could see another nearly 9,500 in Tuolumne and 16,000 in Calaveras County involved in today’s PSPS.