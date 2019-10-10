PG&E Expected To Release Info About Restoration Plans

Planned Power Outages Spread Across Region View Photo

Sonora, CA — Streets, houses and businesses remain in the dark throughout Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

34,000 PG&E customers are without electricity in Tuolumne and 23,000 in Calaveras as part of PG&E’s planned power outages that are projected to last multiple days.

County OES officials were told by PG&E that restoration information will likely start being shared later today. Click here to view a recap from yesterday about the plans to inspect the lines.

There are several community resource centers open in the community, and the main spots are at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora and the Meadowmont Shopping Center in Arnold.

Additional locations include the Twain Harte Community Services District parking lot, Groveland Community Services District office, Bret Harte High, Copperopolis Elementary, Murphys Fire Department, West Point Community Hall, San Andreas Main Library and Jenny Lind Memorial Hall.

Use extra caution when traveling due to traffic lights being out. Be patient and allow extra time. All public schools without power are closed today.

The planned power outages are creating a bit of controversy among lawmakers, as Governor Gavin Newsom offered pointed criticism, stating, “It is on PG&E’s watch that this is happening. They have created the conditions that have forced this decision.”

He adds, “We are going to do everything in our power to get them out of bankruptcy and get them to fix their damn system so that this will never have to happen again. This should not have to happen.”