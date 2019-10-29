Many Remain Without Power Across Mother Lode As Next Outage Looms

PSPS Morning Update View Photos

Sonora, CA — As of this morning, 75-percent of the customers who lost power over the weekend in Tuolumne County have been restored and 41-percent in Calaveras County.

Crews will continue to work towards restoring the remaining customers today. The next planned outage is anticipated to begin around 4pm today and impact a much smaller customer base. It is estimated that 2,500 will lose power in Tuolumne County and it is unclear how many will lose electricity in Calaveras County. The information is subject change as the weather is further analyzed. Over the weekend, between the two counties, over 60,000 addresses lost power.

The lingering power outages have resulted in numerous school cancellations this morning. Click here to find the latest list.

As you can see in the map, the remaining outages are spread throughout the region, and not impacting a specific area.

