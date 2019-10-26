Mother Lode In Holding Pattern Waiting For Word Of Power Shutoff

PG&E power shutoff potential graph and zone map View Photo

Sonora, CA – PG&E has updated the status of the region making an outage more likely for the Mother Lode sometime tonight.

As the graph and map in the image box show, Tuolumne and Calaveras counties’ status has changed from elevated to a PSPS Watch. The company’s website describes the latter as “a reasonable chance of executing PSPS for public safety in a given geographic zone due to a combination of adverse weather and dry fuel conditions.” The utility notes an electrical shutdown is “typically only issued within 72 hours before the anticipated start of an event.” This is still not a confirmation that the power will be shut off. Local emergency officials hope to get that determination from PG&E sometime this morning.

Regarding the number of customers and communities within the 36 counties impacted by the possible power, shutoff includes over 34,000 customers in Tuolumne County and 30,396 in Calaveras. If the lights go out, local emergency officials detail that the utility has broken the counties involved in six different time periods with Tuolumne and Calaveras in period 4. That means the power cut off would be around 7 p.m. tonight.

There remains no update on the opening of Community Resource Centers (CRC’s) in Tuolumne County. PG&E is working to open 2-3 centers in the county, but the sites have not yet been confirmed. If the shutdown happens later tonight, the centers will not open until Sunday morning, beginning at 8 a.m. and running until 8 p.m.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) and Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) are asking customers to use the tap sparingly during an outage. Also, CCWD is warning of possible overflows for residents using an electric septic tank pump without a generator.

Regarding restoration, PG&E hopes to have most power restored within 48 hours of the “all clear” being given. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.