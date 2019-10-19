Sonora’s Search For New City Administer Continues

Sonora City Council Chambers View Photo

Sonora, CA – Although the special meeting involved a follow-up interview for one of the five candidates vying for the job of Sonora City Administrator, no selection was made.

A meeting was held yesterday (Friday, Oct. 18) in the council’s chambers at Sonora City Hall to further pursue the hiring of a new manager. It began at 4 p.m. and ended around 7 p.m. City leaders would not reveal the name of the candidate who was invited for a second interview. Mayor Jim Garaventa tells Clarke Broadcasting that after the interview the council deliberated but no one was chosen.

Last month the city released a recruitment brochure. It outlined the position, gave examples of “essential functions” and the qualifications for the job. It also noted the current salary of the City Manager was $153,120 annually. Additionally, it advised that oral interviews will be weighted 100 percent. Click here to view the entire brochure.

Mayor Garaventa shares that the council has no timetable regarding when a decision will be made. Four of the five candidates being looked at are local, according to city officials. Last Friday (Oct. 12) was the final day on the job for City Manager Tim Miller, who announced his retirement on Sept. 3rd, as earlier reported here.