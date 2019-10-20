October Road And Utility Work On Local Highways

Caltrans road work and several areas of utility work will delay travel in several areas in the Mother Lode this week.

On Highway 49 at Mormon Creek Road and Rawhide Road one-way traffic will allow for drainage work and cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Caltrans continues to limit traffic to one-lane at night on HWY 108 over Woods Creek bridge. The night work is scheduled from Sunday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Motorists should expect 15-minute delays. Peaceful Oak Road bridge work also continues at night on HWY 108 and restrict one-lane of traffic and cause 10-minute delays Sunday through Friday. The work begins each night at 8 p.m. and wraps up by 6 a.m.

On Highway 49 in the Moccasin Switchback Road area the left and right shoulders will be closed for utility work. The work is scheduled 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday, October 21st through November 1st.

On Highway 120 at Shawmut Grade Road or the Old Highway 120, to Highway 49 one-way traffic control for shoulder work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Further up Hwy 108 several areas of the road work will limit traffic to one lane at a time only. At Pinecrest Lake or Summit Level Road to Old Strawberry Road expect crack seal pavement work scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 am to 3 pm. Expect slope repair and clearing from Herring Creek Road to Beardsley Reservoir Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Another area of work in the high country will be at the Stanislaus River Bridge Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Highway 49 in the Bret Harte High School area at Sultana Lane utility work will limit a lane between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On Highway 12 at the San Joaquin/Calaveras County line to Wards Avenue be aware of utility work on Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. traffic will be limited to one -way and cause 10-minute delays.

On HWY 26 between Burson Road and Nichols Road, Tuesday expect 10-minute delays for utility work. The work is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Also on HWY 26 from Double Springs Road to Paloma Road utility work will restrict traffic to one-way and cause 10-minute delays on Wednesday.

Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones. These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues.