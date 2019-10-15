Update: Structure Fire In Sonora Area

Structure fire on Serano Road in Standard View Photo

Update at 3 p.m.: Initially called out as a structure fire, CAL Fire reports now reports that it was a grass fire in the 19600 block of Serrano Road, off Mono Way in Standard. Spokesperson Lindy Shoff relays that crews have stopped the flame’s forward rate of spread, but she does not yet have the acreage. Crews will remain on scene working towards full containment and mopping up for the next hour. All Columbia aircraft have been called off the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 2:20 p.m.: Standard, CA — Fire resources including Columbia aircraft are heading to a report of a structure fire in the Sonora area.

CAL Fire reports the blaze is in the 19600 block of Serrano Road, off Mono Way in Standard. There are no additional details regarding the fire at this time. Further updates will be coming as soon as more information is released.

