More Waking Up With Lights In Mother Lode

PGE map of remaining outages in the Mother Lode 10-12-19 View Photo

Sonora, CA — PG&E continues to make progress as this morning more Mother Lode customers are waking up with electricity.

The current numbers of those without electricity are 906 in Tuolumne County and 2,024 in Calaveras. After an evening briefing, Tuolumne County OES Coordinator Liz Peterson updated that the utility is now planning to have all power restored by Saturday evening, as opposed to Sunday as originally estimated. At this point, only about 14,000 customers within the entire PSPS footprint remain without power.

PG&E held a press conference last night at the utility’s headquarters in San Francisco. When barraged by reporters regarding who would pay for the shutoffs, Corporation CEO and President Bill Johnson made clear, “These are weather-related events. This is no different than a winter storm. In the policy of all the [state] utilities, this is a cost that we don’t bear.”

