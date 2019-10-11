PG&E Power Outages Remain Spread Across Region

Friday morning PG&E remaining outages View Photo

Sonora, CA — While the power was turned back on to chunks of the Mother Lode yesterday afternoon, PG&E’s latest mapping indicates there are still thousands without electricity in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, spread throughout various areas.

More line inspections will take place throughout today in order to re-energize more areas.

Statewide to this point, an estimated 426,000 addresses, of the 738,000 that lost power, have been restored. Community Resource Centers remain open at various locations across the Mother Lode.

Many schools are still without power and forced to cancel classes today. Click here to find the latest list.

To view a recap from yesterday, click here.