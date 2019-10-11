Tuolumne County Adult Health Fair Will Take Place Next Week

The Tuolumne County Adult Health Fair will take place at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds next Tuesday October 15th and Wednesday October 16th.

Kathy Amos, Health Fair Co-Chair, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Tuolumne County Health Fair is open from 7:00 a.m. through 1 pm, although blood testing only will open at 5 a.m. for adults to accommodate work schedules.

All persons 18 years of age and older may participate in any or all of the screenings.

Exhibits, literature and demonstrations are available to all ages.

The Health Fair stresses the importance of preventative health care through screening tests to detect potential problems early. It also provide health education to teach people how to maintain health and healthy lifestyles.

Screenings at the Health Fair do not substitute for regular care with one’s physician, but instead help people establish a personal wellness program.

A group of volunteers interested in promoting good health meet throughout the year planning the Health Fair. Many local service clubs offer their time and support in working at the Health Fair as well as contributing financially. Many other resources, too numerous to mention here, are donated to help make the Fair run as smoothly as possible. Without the support and energy of these volunteers there would be no Health Fair.

Flu shots will be provided during the Health Fair for those meeting eligibility requirements. The Health Department will accept MediCare or donations. For more information call the Health Department at 533-7401.

Complete metabolic panel, lipid profile, thyroid test, liver panel and an A1c will be available for $25.00. Men over 40 will have the option to include a PSA for an additional $10.00. Fasting for 12 hours is preferred.

Fasting means nothing to eat or drink for 12 hours. Normal intake of water and medications is allowed. For other questions about fasting, contact the number below. The results of the Blood Chemistry will be mailed within approximately 3 to 4 weeks.

MediCare and most insurances will not pay for these services. Insurance diagnostic codes will not be provided.

It is strongly recommended that you make an appointment with your physician to discuss your results and answer any questions, concerns or abnormalities noted after you have received all your screening results.

For information or to volunteer for the Health Fair: 533-7428

