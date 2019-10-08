Mostly cloudy
Fatal Crash On Highway 12 In Calaveras County

By B.J. Hansen
Calaveras County, CA — The CHP confirms that two people died this afternoon in a crash in the area of Lime Creek Road and Highway 12.

San Andreas CHP Officer Toby Butzler says a vehicle with two people inside struck a telephone pole. The pole fell to the ground and started a small fire. Both occupants inside sustained fatal injuries. AT&T has been notified of the situation. Lime Creek Road is expected to be closed for an extended period.

