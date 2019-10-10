Second Weekend Of October Events

The second weekend in October has many events planned with event organizers assessing how the power situation affects their event. So far we have the following event updates.

Last night and tonight High Country Sports Arena, located on SPI property and receiving power from the mill, hosted a special skate for families from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. They were open for adult hockey from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm and they have plugs available for charging, a tv and snack bar and will do a similar event for families tonight, Thursday, October 10th as well. They are not charging people to enter, just “donations if people feel inclined.” They are a registered non-profit and the event with a map is listed in our community calendar here.

As heard on the radio, the 1st Annual Kids’ Day at the Market will take place at the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market Friday, October 11th from 4 -7 pm. Participate in a treasure hunt for $10 to purchase veggies and take home a free pumpkin. Interactive kids’ booths with health, wellness and art, music and storytelling by Cynthia and Dominick Restivo. Located at 14888 Peaceful Valley Road in East Sonora across from Tractor Supply, look for the bright tents.

The AKC dog show at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds Saturday will go on even if the power is still out. On Saturday the the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team planned the Annie Oakley Academy at the fairgrounds this weekend as well.

The Dragoon Gulch trail-expansion project remains scheduled for Saturday, October 12 and Sunday October 13, 2019.

contact them at (650)-906-6616. Be a part of the next Dragoon Gulch trail expansion, volunteer on the trail or in the camp kitchen. There is no cost to participate. Tools, training, and supervision by certified crew leaders, and food (breakfast Saturday through lunch Sunday) will be provided. Ages 14 and up are welcome! (Volunteers under

age 16 must be accompanied by an adult.)

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park rides are dependent on power. Contact them at (209)984-3953.

The Sonora Sunrise Rotary says its event at Railtown, Barrels Brews and Bites, will take place with or without power, on this Saturday.

Indigeny is business as usual for events and tastings. (209)533-9463 Their promotional event has all the details about their Fall Festival here.

The Westside Pavilion- Foreigner Double Vision: Then & Now. remains scheduled for Saturday, October 12 at 7 pm, for more information contact (877) 747-8777.

Sierra Repertory conducted business as usual until the power was cut off. Patrons who purchased tickets for this week’s performances of Cabaret are entitled to free ticket exchanges for another performance of cabaret. If

You would like to exchange your tickets, please contact our box office at 209-532-3120 or tickets@sierrarep.org. Murphys Creek Theater has not updated about their performances of Romeo and Juliet yet.

We will continue to post updates to the event calendar listings and this news story as we receive more information.