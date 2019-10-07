Fire Weather Watch Issued For Mother Lode

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for both the Mother Lode and the Stanislaus National Forest, from late Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon.

A low pressure system digging into the Great Basin region will create gusty north to east winds over portions of Northern California on Wednesday and Thursday.

Daytime minimum relative humidities will be very low, mainly in the teens, with poor overnight recoveries Wednesday night. These will lead to critical fire weather conditions for the Stanislaus National Forest and the Mother Lode.

North to northeast wind of ten to twenty mph are likely with gusts ranging from twenty-five to forty five mph.

Daytime minimum humidities will be mainly in the teens with poor overnight recoveries of twenty-five to thirty-five percent on Wednesday night.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.