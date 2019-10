CAL Fire logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Columbia air resources are among the responders to the Cooper Fire in La Grange.

The incident report came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. The fire is located off J59 near Highway 132. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore says the blaze is currently burning in about one acre of grass with a moderate rate of spread and that no structures are under threat.

