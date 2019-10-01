BOC Posts Seasonal Hours, Closings At New Melones

New Melones Reservoir View Photo

Sonora, CA — With the arrival of October comes the first closures of the fall season at New Melones.

Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) officials issued a released Tuesday noting a list of facilities that are now closed through the end of the year. The closures are to allow for necessary maintenance tasks and natural resource recovery.

At Tuttletown Recreation Area, Acorn and Chamise campgrounds and Oak Knoll Group Camp are now closed. However, all other Tuttletown locations remain open.

At Glory Hole Recreation Area, while Ironhorse Campground, Osprey Point Day Use Area, and Angel’s Creek Boat Launch are now closed, all other Glory Hole locations also remain open.

Officials note that as of Tuesday, both recreation areas’ entrance gates have a closure time of 9 p.m.

Fall hours for New Melones Lake Visitor Center & Museum are Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., as staffing allows. The facility is closed Monday-Tuesday.

Hours for the New Melones Administration Office (6850 Studhorse Flat Road) in Sonora are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information on activities, directions, pet restrictions or other questions, call the visitor center and museum or administrative office during business hours. Their respective numbers are 209 536-9543 (TTY 800-877-8339), and 209 536-9094, ext. 0. For more information, click here.