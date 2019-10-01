Two New Directors Chosen Following CRA Restructuring

Sonora, CA — Following the restructuring of the Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency, which led to the release of the director David Gonzalves, the board of supervisors voted to formally hire his two assistants as the new Community Development and Public Works directors.

After reconvening following a closed session discussion, Board Chair Karl Rodefer announced, “Quincy Yaley has been selected to be our Community Development Director.” In addition, he noted, “Kim MacFarlane has been selected to be our Public Works Director.”

Under Gonzalves, MacFarlane had been serving as the Assistant Public Works Director, and Yaley as Assistant Director of Development.

Under the restructuring, the county has stated that neither will be receiving a pay increase for taking on the new roles.