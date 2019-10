Avery, CA — PG&E reports that 912 customers are without electricity in Calaveras County.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation, but the hope is to have everyone restored by around 12:45pm. It is impacting the communities of Avery, Lakemont Pines and Hathaway Pines. No further information is immediately available.

Written by BJ Hansen.

During heat or snow, overburdened electric cables, transformers, and other electrical equipment can fail. Be safe, never touch a downed power-line or electrical equipment. For our yellow page listings of local power providers click here.