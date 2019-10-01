Democrats: America’s Real Crisis Of Gun Violence

During the Democratic Weekly Address, Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) called on the U.S. Senate to vote on universal background checks and stated that “Now is not the time to go ‘very slowly’ on gun violence.”

Durbin was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Although a transcript was not provided to the media, Durbin used the Address to urge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to bring H.R. 8, legislation on universal background checks, up for a vote before stating, “Now is not the time to go ‘very slowly’ on gun violence. Now is the time for this president, and the Republican majority in the U.S. Senate to protect America from the real crisis of gun violence.”

Durbin continued, “President Trump is using a national emergency declaration to take away billions of dollars from our military and their families—and unfortunately Republicans in Congress are helping him.”

