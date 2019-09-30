PG&E Helicopter Inspecting Lines In Sonora

Sonora, CA — Many in the downtown Sonora area have noticed a helicopter flowing low this morning.

Clarke Broadcasting has confirmed that PG&E is inspecting power lines as part of its wildfire safety program.

Through late next month, PG&E helicopters will continue to be in both Tuolumne and Calaveras counties looking for hazard spots in areas of high fire danger. Foresters are in helicopters, which are flying low, and following the electrical lines.

