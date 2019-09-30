Partly sunny
PG&E Helicopter Inspecting Lines In Sonora

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Many in the downtown Sonora area have noticed a helicopter flowing low this morning.

Clarke Broadcasting has confirmed that PG&E is inspecting power lines as part of its wildfire safety program.

Through late next month, PG&E helicopters will continue to be in both Tuolumne and Calaveras counties looking for hazard spots in areas of high fire danger. Foresters are in helicopters, which are flying low, and following the electrical lines.

Click on the video box to see the helicopter flying overhead earlier today.

