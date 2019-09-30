$149,212 Raised At Joie de Vie Gala

Anne and Ron Patel receive the Irving J Symons Award View Photos

View Video

Sonora, CA — The community came out to help cancer patients in need of financial assistance.

On Sunday evening $149,212 was raised at the 19th annual Joie de Vie Gala at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

The event’s theme was Havana Nights, and hundreds packed in for an evening of music, food and stories of inspiration.

This year Ron and Anne Patel were honored with the Irving J Symons Award for their commitment to helping to make the community a better place to live.

The Patels arrived in Tuolumne County after Ron was offered a six-month position at Black Oak Casino in 2001. He stayed on and retired last year as the casino and resort’s Chief Executive Officer. Anne opened her own business in the county focused on tax and bookkeeping services. The couple have been active with numerous organizations and community causes, including the Adventist Health Sonora Governing and Foundation boards, Habitat For Humanity, Meals on Wheels, Sonora Rotary, and many others.

The couple’s two children helped to introduce the award.

Click on the video box to see a portion of the acceptance speech.

The night included a keynote address from Dr. Robert Emmons who spoke about the health benefits of gratitude and positive psychology.

Towards the end of the evening there was a video showing local cancer patients and the challenges they have faced. They were then met by a standing ovation as they stepped onto the main stage.

There was also a live and silent auction, raising thousands of dollars.

In addition, there was a period where those in attendance could raise their hands and donate additional money to the cancer patient support fund. Black Oak Casino/Tuolumne Band of Me Wuk Indians started it off by donating $20,000, and it was followed by various other donations, ranging from $100 to $5,000.

Click here to find more information about the Cancer Patient Support Fund.