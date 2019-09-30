High Country Snow Closes Mountain Passes

Sonora, CA — On this Monday morning, sections of Highway 108 Sonora Pass, Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass and Highway 120 Tioga Pass are all closed.

It is due to snow in the higher elevations. Click here to view the latest advisory from the National Weather Service.

Caltrans reports that Highway 108 Sonora Pass is closed 26.4 miles east of Strawberry, Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass is closed a half-mile east of the Mt. Reba turnoff and Highway 120 Tioga Pass is closed at Crane Flat.

It is not immediately clear when the passes will reopen for travel. For the latest updated information on the passes, click here.