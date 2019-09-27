Sierra Nevada Could See Snow This Weekend

Snow on Sierra Nevada Mountains from Bear Valley View Photo

An early season storm will bring light to moderate snow for elevations above 6,000 feet across the northern Sierra Nevada.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet, from 2 PM Saturday through 5 PM Monday.

The snow will be showery in nature with several hours of breaks in snow activity. This will create difficult travel conditions at times for travelers this weekend.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of three to six inches is likely above 6,000 feet, with up to one foot possible across the local mountain summits.

Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. Campers and hikers should be prepared for periods of snow showers.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.