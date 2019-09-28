A Win, A Loss And A Week Off

Calaveras High School View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — Sonora’s teams had a bye-week while Bret Harte and Calaveras had different outcomes on the gridiron in week five of the High School Football Season.

After victories last week, there were no “Friday Night Lights” for the Sonora High Wildcats and Summerville Bears football teams as both had a bye week. Next Friday the Wildcats (1-4) will travel to Jackson to take on Argonaut (1-4) and the Bears (2-3) will head to San Andreas to line up against Calaveras (3-2).

The Bret Harte Bullfrogs (2-2) and Calaveras High, however, both hit their home turf last night hoping to have a repeat of last week. Bret Harte was fresh off a 13-7 victory over Arroyo but could not put up enough points on the scoreboard to beat the Linden Lions. The final score was 43 to 27. Next week they head to Amador (4-0).

It was a different outcome for Calaveras High as they kept their winning streak alive last night beating Stellar Prep (1-5), 34 to 8, putting up more points than last week’s nail biter against Bradshaw Christian (3-2), 21-19.