Whitman Will Speak About Property Taxes And Assessments

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County’s Assessor-Recorder will explain the details of Proposition 13 and 8, and address many of the questions residents have about property value assessments.

Kaenan Whitman will be the guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views. It is a timely conversation as property tax bills just hit the mailboxes. He’ll also speak about some changes to commercial property tax rules that have been discussed at the state level, and what impact the fire insurance crisis could have on property values.

He will also talk about the role of his office in preserving Tuolumne County’s history, and ways the office is using technology to help keep important documents.