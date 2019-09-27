Sunny
73.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Turlock Man Injured In Calaveras Truck Accident

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CHP San Andreas Unit logo

CHP San Andreas Unit logo

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The CHP has released more details about yesterday afternoon’s crash that closed Highway 49 near San Andreas for an extended period.

The CHP reports that 57-year-old Randi Benjamin of Turlock was driving a 2015 Ram Truck and he drifted off the Highway, south of Fourth Crossing Road, struck an embankment, and overturned. Benjamin was trapped in the truck and had to be extricated by fire personnel. He was flown to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto to treat “moderate” injuries. The CHP notes that drugs/alcohol were not a contributing factor to the crash. The crash occurred at 3:15pm.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     