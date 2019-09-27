Turlock Man Injured In Calaveras Truck Accident

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The CHP has released more details about yesterday afternoon’s crash that closed Highway 49 near San Andreas for an extended period.

The CHP reports that 57-year-old Randi Benjamin of Turlock was driving a 2015 Ram Truck and he drifted off the Highway, south of Fourth Crossing Road, struck an embankment, and overturned. Benjamin was trapped in the truck and had to be extricated by fire personnel. He was flown to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto to treat “moderate” injuries. The CHP notes that drugs/alcohol were not a contributing factor to the crash. The crash occurred at 3:15pm.