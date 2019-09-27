Calaveras Football Teams Prepare For Week 6: Tuolumne Schools On Bye

Summerville Quarterback Jaden Brochini looking to score against Delta Charter View Photo

Sonora, CA — Both the Sonora High Wildcats and Summerville Bears, coming off week five victories, have off weeks.

The only two local football teams in action will be the Bret Harte Bullfrogs and Calaveras High. Bret Harte, fresh off a 13-7 victory over Arroyo, will host Linden. The kickoff is scheduled for around seven o’clock. Calaveras High, coming off a 21-19 win over Bradshaw Christian, will play host to Stellar Prep of Hayward. Kickoff is also scheduled for around seven o’clock.