Clear
60.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Calaveras Football Teams Prepare For Week 6: Tuolumne Schools On Bye

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Summerville Quarterback Jaden Brochini looking to score against Delta Charter

Summerville Quarterback Jaden Brochini looking to score against Delta Charter

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Both the Sonora High Wildcats and Summerville Bears, coming off week five victories, have off weeks.

The only two local football teams in action will be the Bret Harte Bullfrogs and Calaveras High. Bret Harte, fresh off a 13-7 victory over Arroyo, will host Linden. The kickoff is scheduled for around seven o’clock. Calaveras High, coming off a 21-19 win over Bradshaw Christian, will play host to Stellar Prep of Hayward. Kickoff is also scheduled for around seven o’clock.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     