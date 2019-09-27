21st Annual Fall Health Fair Takes Place Tomorrow

Mark Twain Health Fair View Photo

Mark Twain Medical Center presents the 21st Annual Fall Health Fair on Saturday, September 28 from 7 a.m. to noon at the Hospital Campus in San Andreas.

According to Stevens, the Fall Health Fair is a great opportunity to find out about the latest in local resources for health care, wellness and social services.

The Health Fair includes a wide-range of health and wellness professionals, nonprofit entities, and government agencies that collaborate in providing education, support services and lifestyle tools to the local community.

In addition, the event offers low cost health screening and services. Attendees can take advantage of a five-panel blood analysis, including a chemistry panel, thyroid, complete blood count, lipid panel, iron for women, PSA for men, and vitamin D deficiencies ($45); and Bone Density Screenings ($25). Those participating in the blood analysis should not eat or drink anything after 10 p.m. the night before. Adult Flu shots will be administered at no cost.

Over 40 community partners will be featured at the event.

Here is what some of the participating organizations have to share about why they are involved:

MACT HEALTH BOARD, INC., Kevin Cornwell, OD – “Access to eye care plays an integral role within health care today. Eye doctors routinely encounter the ocular manifestations of many systemic diseases through an eye exam. Many patients may be asymptomatic, yet have the signs of undiagnosed hypertension or type 2 diabetes in their eyes. Including optometry at health fairs gives patients a better understanding on the importance of receiving routine eye care to maintain their health.”

CALAVERAS COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS, CALAVERAS TRANSIT AGENCY, Amber Collins Executive Director – “The MTMC Health Fair is a great (and free!) resource for agencies to gain exposure with the community, as well as other organizations. This is an ideal venue for Calaveras Connect to share information about our public transit system and how to access the service.”

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY, Scott Behiel, Executive Director – “The community of Calaveras has been generously supporting our efforts to combat the housing shortage for decades. We are looking forward to meeting new people at the Health Fair – those who are in need of our support and those interested in dedicating their time to our mission. Studies draw a straight line between the quality, location and affordability of housing and a child’s ability to thrive. Our outreach can have a profound effect on the current – and future – state of families for generations to come. The Health Fair gives everyone an opportunity to find out how they can be part of Habitat for Humanity’s nationwide model of community members caring for each other.”

CALAVERAS GROWN, Odile Morrison – “Healthy eating is key to a healthy lifestyle. At the Health Fair, come by and see the CalaverasGROWN Farm Stand showcasing the many benefits of shopping at our Farmers Markets in San Andreas and Murphys. From nourishing your body with local produce at the peak of freshness to meeting the people who grow your food and enjoying the company of neighbors — what’s not to love? We’ll have locally grown produce, locally roasted coffee, jams, honey, olive oil, pollinator hotels, toys from local, sustainably harvested and milled timber and more! And at the Health Fair, the CalaverasGROWN Farm Stand will accept WIC and EBT and double benefit dollars for fruits and vegetables (limits apply).”

MOTHER LODE DISABILITY RESOURCE AGENCY FOR INDEPENDENT LIVING (DRAIL), Jennifer Grabowski, Independent Living Specialist – “Citizens of the Mother Lode can find valuable information about services for people with disabilities, and can ask questions of knowledgeable staff members.”

CALAVERAS VETERANS SERVICES, Natasha Johnson, Outreach Coordinator – “Veterans’ Services is dedicated and focused on helping Veterans obtain the benefits and services they are entitled to. At the Health Fair, we will explain how we help Veterans navigate the VA health care system and help them gain all federal, state, and local benefits they may be eligible for.”

Founded in 1951, Mark Twain Medical Center is a 25-bed, critical access hospital providing inpatient acute care, outpatient services and emergency services. The Medical Center’s Medical Staff represents a broad range of specialties that ensure access to high quality medical care in a rural community. In addition to being a major provider of health services, Mark Twain Medical Center is also one of the area’s largest employers. More than 300 people are employed at the hospital and its five Family Medical Centers. The Medical Center is a member of Dignity Health and a part of CommonSpirit Health, one of the largest nonprofit health systems in the nation dedicated to advancing health for all and serving communities in 21 states.

