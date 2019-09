Sonora, CA — An accident is impacting Greenley Road near Sylva Lane in Sonora.

The Sonora PD reports that two vehicles have collided and the crash is blocking the northbound lane of Greenley Road. Tow trucks have been requested for both vehicles. Minor injuries have been reported as a result of the crash. Be prepared for a traffic delay on Greenley Road.

Written by BJ Hansen.

Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.

For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic