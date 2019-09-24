Young Girl Sustains Major Injuries In Two Vehicle Crash

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – A major injury crash at a highway intersection sent three to area hospitals.

According to CHP Sonora Unit officials, the incident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highways 49 and 120 near Moccasin.

Traveling north on Highway 49 in his 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor, 35-year-old Jose Figueroa of Bonita stopped at the intersection with Highway 120. However, CHP officials say he accelerated from the stop sign into the intersection as Glafira Montanez, 35, of Groveland was passing through along Highway 120 at an unknown rate of speed in her 2012 Scion VB.

The CHP recounts as Figueroa’s vehicle proceeded directly into Montanez’s path, the front of her Scion struck the right side of the Ford, became airborne, overturning and landing approximately 100 feet down the northern embankment of Highway 120 after which it crashed into a ravine. The Ford came to rest along the right shoulder of westbound Highway 120. Airbags within both vehicles deployed.

Montanez was taken to Doctor’s Medical Center in Modesto for treatment of minor injuries. Two minors who were passengers in the Scion were also injured. An eight-year-old female was flown to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento and is being treated for major injuries. A two-year-old male was taken to Adventist Health Sonora with minor injuries. According to the CHP, alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the collision.