Update: Hwy 49 at Stevenot Bridge Closed Due To Emergency

By Tori James

Update at 2:25pm: CHP officials report that Highway 49 at the Stevenot Bridge has reopened to thru-traffic.

There are few other details available at this time about a reported incident involving a potential jumper. Officials say the person is no longer at the bridge. Multiple units remain on scene.

The call came in a few minutes before 2 p.m.

Original Post at 2:11pm: Sonora, CA – The CHP and sheriff’s deputies from Tuolumne and Calaveras counties have responded to Highway 49 at the Stevenot Bridge for a report of a potential jumper and have closed the road.

According to the CHP, the activity is centered at the midpoint of the bridge. Motorists should avoid the area at this time and find another route, such as Parrots Ferry Road. We will provide more details as they become available.

Hwy 49 at the Stevenot Bridge midpoint

Hwy 49 at the Stevenot Bridge midpoint 38.003864, -120.499393 Hwy 49 at the Stevenot Bridge midpoint (Directions)

