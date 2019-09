CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Murphys, CA — The CHP reports that a motorcycle has gone off Sheep Ranch Road and traveled 10-15 feet down a ravine.

It happened near the Shelter Lane intersection. The CHP reports that Sheep Ranch Road remains open, but still be prepared for activity in that area. Calaveras Sheriff’s deputies, and an ambulance, are also responding to the scene. The crash was reported at around 7:40am.