PG&E May Cut Power In Some Northern Sierra Foothill Counties

Due to possible dangerous fire conditions, PG&E is considering cutting power to over 100,000 customers.

PG&E says it will decide before noon today whether to de-energize lines in portions of Butte, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sutter and Yuba counties in the Sierra Foothills, and Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties in the northern Bay Area.

PG&E says it is due to forecasted hot, dry and windy conditions. The planned outages could occur as late as early this afternoon. As of this morning, there are no advisories to de-energize lines in Tuolumne or Calaveras counties.