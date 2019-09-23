Trump Recognizes American Business Women’s Day

President Donald Trump View Photo

President Trump recognized American Business Women’s Day on Sunday September 22nd.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here is his statement:

“American Business Women’s Day is an opportunity for us to recognize the brilliant and ingenious women who strengthen the American economy and enrich the fabric of our Nation. These extraordinary leaders, entrepreneurs, business-owners, and risk-takers are role models, and their contributions to the prosperity of the United States are immeasurable. Today, we pledge to continue our efforts to support and empower these bold and dedicated women in their pursuit of their own American Dream.

America’s labor force includes 77 million women ages 16 years and older, representing 47 percent of the total labor force. They hold more than 51 percent of all management, professional, and related occupations, serving in leadership roles throughout American businesses. Moreover, women are now a majority of the college-educated labor force for the first time in our Nation’s history. Despite this tremendous progress, however, there is still much work to be done.

My Administration is committed to ensuring that women have every opportunity to succeed. In 2018, I signed an Executive Order establishing the President’s National Council for the American Worker. The Council is developing a national strategy for training workers for high-demand occupations and 21st century jobs. Moreover, we launched the Pledge to America’s Workers initiative to strengthen public and private partnerships in an effort to create new education and training opportunities. The more than 300 companies and associations that have signed the Pledge, along with a bipartisan majority of America’s Governors, have affirmed their commitment to creating more than 13 million enhanced career and training opportunities for America’s workforce.

As we continue our work to prepare millions of hardworking Americans for the jobs of today and tomorrow, we recognize the gains we have made in creating an economic environment that enables the success of all Americans. Since I was elected, more than 6.3 million jobs have been added to our economy. These jobs are helping individuals and families better provide for themselves and their loved ones, with wage growth recently hitting its fastest pace in a decade. The unemployment rate remains near its lowest in nearly half a century, and it has reached record lows among minorities. Minority female-owned firms are also generating millions of jobs and tremendous growth for our robust economy, with an estimated 5.8 million women-of-color- owned businesses employing more than 2.2 million people and generating more than $386 billion in revenues during 2018.

This American Business Women’s Day, we celebrate the outstanding achievements of America’s daughters, sisters, mothers, and grandmothers, and we acknowledge our duty to continue building on this success to ensure the long-term prosperity of our Nation.”

