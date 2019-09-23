Red Flag Warning Issued For The Mother Lode

Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for both the Mother Lode and the Stanislaus National Forest below 5,000 feet from 11 PM this evening through 11 AM Wednesday.

Building high pressure will result in gusty north to east wind developing today and persisting into Wednesday.

Combined with warming temperatures and lowering humidity, this will result in critical fire weather conditions across portions of interior Northern California.

The winds are expected to range from ten to thirty mph with local gusts up to forty-five mph.

Poor overnight humidity recoveries of 30 to 40 percent are forecast with widespread daytime minimum humidities in the teens.

The highest threat will be during the night and morning hours, especially over ridges and through favorably oriented canyons. That is when winds will be the strongest.

Any fires that do develop will likely spread rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.