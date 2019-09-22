Firefighters Working To Extinguish Triangle Fire In Mariposa County

CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Mariposa, CA — Crews are on the scene this afternoon working to extinguish a vegetation fire in Mariposa County.

It is situated near the intersection of Triangle Road and Carleton Road, south of Midpines and east of the town of Mariposa. The size of the fire is not immediately known. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reports that no structures are considered in danger. It has resulted in a loss of electricity for some nearby residents. Aircraft from Columbia has been assisting with the suppression efforts.