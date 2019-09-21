Closing the Achievement Gap In The Mother Lode

Vitual Town Hall with state's top educato View Photo

Sonora, CA – Get a chance via video conference call to share your thoughts on closing the achievement/opportunity gap for students across California and right here in the Mother Lode.

On Tuesday (September 24), the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools (TCSOS) is hosting a “Virtual Town Hall” with State Superintendent Tony Thurmond. The call will allow educators and the public to give direct input to California’s top educator regarding how to best serve districts in meeting that goal for their students.

Participants will have the opportunity to make comments and ask questions of Thurmond. The TCSOS will be hosting the call at its office, located at 175 Fairview Lane, Room 217, in Sonora. The call is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. and will run until 5:00 p.m.

Those wishing to attend need to register by the September 23rd, 5:00 p.m. deadline. The conference call registration form can be found and filled out online by clicking here.