Combating A Growing Suicide Rate In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA – This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will look at the important issue of suicides.

The numbers are growing in Tuolumne County and we have a panel of guests joining us to talk about the statistics, prevention, actions being taken in response, and what services are available locally. Our guests include Bob White who is ATCAA’s Director of Prevention Programs and the Yes Partnership, Cathy Parker – Tuolumne County’s Superintendent of Schools and Michael Wilson – Tuolumne County’s Behavioral Health Director.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9 a.m. on STAR 92.7.

For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views click on the “More” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews